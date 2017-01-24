Ensuring businesses comply with laws costly, ICCC says

By GYNNIE KERO

VISITING all centers to ensure businesses comply with the country’s regulation is a mammoth task and costly, according to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission.

Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said despite conducting awareness, not all businesses complied with regulations.

Ain thanked the Madang provincial administration for signing a memorandum of understanding with the commission yesterday.

“ICCC over the last 12 months has been going around the provinces inspecting business houses, listening to consumers, conducting awareness. And we tend to realise that there is a lot of cost involved in getting into the provinces. As a result we decided to share resource with provinces,” he said.

“I’m pleased that Madang is the first provincial government to come on board with the ICCC. That means we now have a vocal point in the province.

“The ICCC has also written to Milne Bay, Manus, Hela, Enga, Simbu and Morobe and is liaising with these provinces to commence the pilot once all formalities are completed.”

Ain said the arrangement was a win-win outcome for the ICCC and the Madang provincial administration, plus the business and consumers of Madang.

Under the arrangement, a minimum of one Business Development Officer in the Commerce Division of the provincial administration will be recognised and resourced as an ICCC appointed agent.

He or she will monitor and enforce the functions of the ICCC, in collaboration with the Commission’s Momase regional office.

Like this: Like Loading...