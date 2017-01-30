Entrepreneurs to enter model comp

A GROUP of 27 female entrepreneurs in Port Moresby and Central have been selected to participate in a six-month business model competition.

They were among the 111 participants who attended the two-day WECREATE Challenge Extreme-Build-a-Business workshop in Port Moresby last weekend.

The programme was founded by Sean Griffin, the chief executive officer of the American company Griffinworx through the PNG governance facility.

The two-day workshop was held last Friday and Saturday at the Laguna Hotel. Participants received coaching and mentoring from Griffin and other successful Papua New Guinea business people.

They were then selected on the merits of the different outstanding business ideas they presented to the judges and mentors at the workshop.

“These 27 most promising entrepreneurs will move onto the next stage, receiving six months of support to help get their business ideas off the ground, or grow their existing business,” Griffin said.

The 27 women were presented certificates of award on Saturday to enter the six-month business model competition. One of the 27, Alice Ashwin, said it had been her dream to start a business by providing baby-sitters to working parents who needed assistance with babysitting service. The name of her business idea is Sitters R Us.

“Right now this is just an idea.But with the WECREATE Challenge, supported by the Australian and US governments, it helps us gain the skills we need to bring our business ideas to fruition by helping us to test our business assumptions, refine our ideas and plan for business growth.”

Like this: Like Loading...