Entry level raised

By ZACHERY PER

THE University of Goroka has no option but to leave out some Grade 12 students with 2.5 Grade Point Average – the accepted entry point – because of the lack of space, an official says.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare said they had to raise the entry requirement because many students had achieved more than 2.7 GPA.

Sinebare said the UOG selection committee at UOG unfortunately could not accept everyone.

“Only the very best students with high GPA could be accepted and given places for studies at UOG,” he said.

Sinebare said UOG had to select students for the Science subjects based on the GPA of 2.7 and above.

“The normal 2.5 GPA if considered would have resulted in the over-subscription of places which the university is under-resourced and incapacitated to provide for,” he said.

“In the non-school leavers category, nearly 6000 applications were received for less than 2000 spaces available.”

UPNG Senior Lecturer in Public Policy in the School of Business Administration Dr Lawerence Sause said many young people with very good marks would suffer because of the lack of space.

He called on the Government to invest more into tertiary institutions to cater for all Grade 12 school leavers with good marks.

Like this: Like Loading...