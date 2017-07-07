Environmental protection a core agenda

CONSERVATION and environment protection should be one of the key priorities of the Government like the health, education and infrastructure sectors, an official says.

Managing director of the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) Gunther Joku said though environment remained a priority on the government agenda, there had been lack of support over the years.

“It is a problem we have had for years in the country,” Joku said.

“When we try to implement conservation programmes in a particular area, we are faced with competition and challenges from other sectors like the oil and gas, forestry, mining, fisheries, agriculture and logging.

“It is tough trying to convince landowners.

“They turn to those who offer greater benefits in terms of money … it is quiet cumbersome.”

He, however, said reforms have been undertaken to meet these challenges and great progress has been made.

“We saw the need for funding and have reviewed our policies and legislation to make it workable for us and a key step forward was transiting from the Department of Environment and Conservation into an statutory authority

