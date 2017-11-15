Envoy calls for role for women in economic development

AN envoy says there is a need for women’s involvement in the economic development of the country.

United States Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray said when more women were working in the economy, “it increases your gross domestic product and improves the quality of life for everyone”.

She attended the first anniversary celebration of the PNG women’s business resource centre in Port Moresby.

The association’s white paper policy was also launched.

“The white paper is an important call to action by the women of PNG to further your contributions in building PNG’s workforce and economy,” she said.

“It calls for unlocking and strengtheninga the economic potential of women in PNG by tracking the success and struggles they face in business.

“To activate networks that can help women grow their business and to promote a culture of inclusion by asking the government to proactively level the playing field.”

She congratulated the centre for its efforts in empowering women in business.

She encouraged the association to bring the white paper for roundtable discussions with all stakeholders.

