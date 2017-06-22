Envoy hails new hospital

By ELIAS LARI

THE K400 million Wabag provincial hospital will improve the lives of the people because they can now receive better treatment and care, says Chinse ambassador Xue Bing.

He said the hospital would contain modern facilities. He accompanied Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas to the ground-breaking ceremony in Wabag last Friday.

The hospital will be built by the Government with funding assistance from the Exim Bank of China. It will be built by the Chinese company Guangdong Foreign Construction.

“China will always remain a very close friend and will continue to maintain the strong relationship,” Bing said.

“We are looking at fishery, agriculture and other areas where there are ways to make an input.”

Bing said the hospital would change the image of the province and help people receive better health care.

Sir Peter said the hospital was one of the biggest in the country built by the Government.

