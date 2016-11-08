Envoy launches road project

JAPANESE Ambassador Morio Matsumoto has launched a 3.2 km-long road project in Wewak, East Sepik.

Matsumoto said the project would improve road conditions and accessibility to basic services.

He praised the provincial government and Department of Works with support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) project for capacity development on road maintenance for working together, to ensure that the heavy equipment provided by Japan in 2014 were put to good use.

The road project is an initiative of the provincial government supported by the Works department to connect to the Boram-CIS road East and West of the airport.

The objective is to improve an existing road behind the Boram (Wewak) Airport.

The scheme includes renovating the existing 2.2km Makun road to two lanes with a bitumen-sealed surface and improving the one-km Perigo road to two lanes with gravel surface.

The road was constructed by the Works Department, as the implementing agency of the East Sepik provincial administration and the Government, with technical assistance from Japan.

Related