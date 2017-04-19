Envoy marks Easter with students, staff

SOUTH Korean Ambassador Kwak Bum-soo celebrated Easter with students and staff of Rainbow Christian School in Port Moresby on Thursday.

He said Korea was committed to advancing the early childhood education in Papua New Guinea and he was grateful to be part of the Easter celebration with the children and staff.

“The bilateral relationship between Korea and Papua New Guinea has been developed on the spirit of respect for each other,” he said.

“Today’s Easter holiday spirit is also based on that kind of value and also today’s sharing the time with the students is a very valuable memory for me and I will keep it in my mind forever.”

