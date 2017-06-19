Envoy: PNG is a second home

MORE than 30,000 Filipinos living in Papua New Guinea regard the country as their second home, according to Ambassador Beinvenido Tejano.

He presented his credentials to Governor-General Bob Dadae at Government House on Thursday.

He said the Philippines was fast becoming a preferred destination for Papua New Guineans for medical services, education, and leisure activities.

Dadae said our relationship with the Philippines had continued to grow since the formalising of diplomatic relations in 1976.

He said both countries continued to expand bilateral relations in areas such as tourism, fisheries, agriculture and education and training.

Tejano first served as the Philippine Ambassador in 1998 to 2005 and from 2011 to 2016.

This will be his third time to serve as ambassador in PNG.

He told Dadae that people-to-people links between Papua New Guinea and Philippines continued to grow.

