Envoy raises safety concerns

RECENT incidents in which Malaysians citizens have lost their passports in holdups after arriving in Port Moresby are causing security concern for the country’s high commission.

Malaysian High Commissioner Muhd Irfan Zulkurnain said seven Malaysians lost their passports in robberies between Feb 9 and 28.

He said if the crime continued, the commission would have no choice but to issue travel advisory or alert to Malaysian citizens planning to visit PNG.

He said their main priority was to ensure the safety and security of all Malaysian citizens visiting the country.

“The High Commission of Malaysia is deeply concerned about the recent crime incidents that have seen Malaysian citizens being victimised on arrival at the airport during the early hours of the morning,” he said.

“We would like to know what steps taken by the local authorities, especially the police, airport security and Air Niugini to ensure the safety and security of Malaysians arriving in PNG.”

He said the incidents should be taken seriously to prevent future occurrences.

Zulkarnain said they may have to propose to Air Niugini to re-schedule their flights, particularly the Singapore-Port Moresby sector, so arrival is after 7am.

