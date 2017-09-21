Envoy reassures East Sepik of Australia’s commitment

THE Australian Government has been assisting with road work in East Sepik and is about to start on a K20 million upgrade of the Sepik Highway from Wewak through to Maprik.

Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Bruce Davis revealed this during a visit to the province this week.

Davis accompanied a government delegation led by National Planning and Monitoring Minister MP Richard Maru to Yangoru-Saussia district.

He said was looking forward to a strong and productive relationship with Maru and his department for opportunities for further development and the longer term prosperity of Papua New Guinea.

“I am, as the Australian representative, always looking at how we can partner with local communities, districts, and with the National Government for the future,” Davis said.

“What we need to do is work with the priorities that you yourselves identify.

“The Australian Government has been assisting with road works in East Sepik in the past and is now about to start on a K20 million road upgrade project.

“But we can’t stop there.

“We need to keep listening and talking with you about what your longer term plans are.

“And to me, one of the critical areas will always be education.

“Education is so fundamental for the further development of the community and further development of the nation.”

