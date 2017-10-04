Eoe discusses women’s role in development

Women’s participation in development can be achieved through creating a safer environment, Community Development and Religion Minister Soroi Eoe told an Apec meeting in Vietnam last week.

Eoe made the statement at the five-day Apec policy dialogue, accompanied by Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon and Assistant Secretary for Policy Jacob Manase

“We have made tremendous improvements and progress at the legislative and policy level, economic empowerment of women can happen if we are able to provide a protective environment for women to participate in social and economic development,” he said.

The dialogue adopted important documents aimed at promoting gender equality and enhancing women’s economic empowerment in the Apec region. Recommendations from the meeting centred on three priorities; promoting gender equality for sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth, enhancing competitiveness and innovations led by women, and reducing the gender gap in human resources development.

Delegates agreed to submit the statement to Apec leaders for endorsement this November in Nang, Vietnam.

The Apec 2017 Women and Economic Forum was chaired by Vietnam’s Minister for Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Dao Ngoc Dung.

Ministers and vice ministers from Apec member economies, heads of representative missions in Vietnam and some 200 delegates from member economies, the Apec secretariat and heads of Vietnamese ministries and agencies participated in the event.

