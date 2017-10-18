Eoe keen to develop Petoe-Ihu road

Kikori MP and Youth Religion and Community Development Minister Soroi Eoe is keen on developing the Petoe –Ihu Road as one of his major infrastructure projects for 2018.

He said this during the swearing in of members of Kikori district development authority last Friday.

The road Petoe has been left idle for almost 15 years.

It was a lifeline for many people in Kikori to take their produce and then ferry on dinghies to market in Kerema.

Eoi said the road had been left to deteriorate due to ignorance of the former MP.

He said public servants had also been complacent.

“We have lost many lives from travelling under bad weather on rough seas,” Eoi said.

“Leaders and public servants have continued to see lives lost without taking necessary steps.

“Although this is a provincial road I will, in my capacity, try see how we can counter-fund.”

Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, who was present at the ceremony, said his government should have all funds available next year to complete the road.

“We expect to have the project done in July next year,” he said.

“Kikori plays an important role, not only in Gulf, but in Papua New Guinea as well.

“It for this reason that I support the minister (Kaupa) in delivering the projects.”

