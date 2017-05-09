Erima urban clinic opens

By NAOMI WASE

PEOPLE living in Erima, Wild Life, Nine-Mile and Eight-Mile in Port Moresby can now access health services at the Erima Urban Clinic.

National Capital District health director Dr Jerry Tanumei declared the clinic, which used to be the Erima Community First Aid Centre, open on Friday.

Clinic director Kerowa Mel said they would offer services such as maternal and child health, antenatal clinic, TB, HIV and Aids check and surgeries.

He said the clinic was opened in 2013 when he realised that people in the area needed health services.

Mel worked with the department of health and private medical facilities before opening the Erima first aid centre.

He said people went to him for help after hours because they knew he was one of the health workers in the area.

The clinic will cater for more than 20,000 people from Erima, Nine-Mile, Eight-Mile, and Wild Life.

It has one doctor, two nurses, two community health workers and himself as the director and nursing officer.

Like this: Like Loading...