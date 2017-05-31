Escapee with ammo gets more years

AN escapee from Buimo prison in Lae who had been serving a three- year term, was sent back to prison on Monday for an additional three months for being in possession of live ammunition.

Jason Nogoti, 27, from Rambau village, Chuave, Chimbu escaped from CIS and Police Prosecution at the Lae District Court house in 2016.

Magistrate Terra Dawai on month sentenced Nogoti to three months for each of the two charges of possessing ammunition.

Nogoti will serve the terms concurrently with his previous jail term of three years for being in possession of two home-made guns.

The Lae CID office alleged that Nogoti was also wanted for armed robberies and stealing motor vehicles in the city.

In a separate matter, a man charged with smoking marijuana and drinking homebrew had his case dismissed because police prosecutors could not produce court exhibits.

Eddie Kawage, 28, from Kerowagi, Chimbu, appeared in court charged with two counts of marijuana and home-brew consumption.

Police stated that Kawage was apprehended at Four Mile and was charged for having in his possession three K10 packs of marijuana and a can of home-brew.

In dismissing the case magistrate Dawai told the court that court exhibits were very important for magistrates or judges to see and make decisions.

“I cannot make any decision without having in my presence hard evidence.”

