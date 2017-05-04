Escapee given 5 more years

A JUDGE says escaping from lawful custody is an insult to the judicial system and to law enforcement authorities.

Justice Salatiel Lenalia made the comment on Wednesday at the Kokopo National Court when sentencing Kaur Niruk to five years at the Kerevat jail in East New Britain.

Niruk was serving a term of seven years for murder plus three months for being in possession of dangerous drugs.

The court heard that on May 3, 2016, he fled from a work party at the Kalabond field in Kokopo town but was recaptured the same day.

Lenalia said inmates who escaped from lawful custody must be severely punished.

He therefore imposed a term of five years.

He considered the fact that Niruk did not harm anyone, threaten or cause violence to any prison officer or others.

The court suspended two years from the five-year term. The three years will be served concurrently with his current sentence.

