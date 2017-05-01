Escapees use officer as human shield

By JAMES GUMUNO

THIRTY-three prisoners used a Correctional Service officer as a human shield in their escape from Bei-ubi jail in Southern Highlands.

Eight have been recaptured and the rest are on the run.

The majority of the escapees, mostly murderers and rapists, are from Hela.

Provincial commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papato said that they were yet to establish how the breakout occurred.

He said the prisoners used an officer to stop Correctional Service officers from firing at them.

He said the breakout occurred at around 9am when not many officers were not around.

Papato said the escapees posed a threat to the public and urged everyone in Hela and Southern Highlands to cooperate with police and have them recaptured and put behind bars.

He said that many were hiding in Lower Mendi and appealed to people there to call police if they saw an escapee in their area.

He said that police would be setting roadblocks and checking vehicles travelling into Hela.

Of the eight recaptured, some were injured during a struggle with officers.

Like this: Like Loading...