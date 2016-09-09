ESP schools prepare to celebrate Independence

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

CERTAIN primary schools in East Sepik will play specific roles to celebrate the country’s 41st Independence anniversary with the rest of the province.

St Mary’s Primary School headmaster Anton Kumeng said his school would participate in choirs.

“Our students will participate in singing the national anthem the flag song (This is our flag) and the country song (Our Land),” he said.

Kumeng said these were some of the country’s oldest songs they would sing as proud Papua New Guineans. “We will start organising our students for choir practice before the end of this week,” he said.

He said they were organising upper primary students to participate in the singing.

“This is because the weather during the celebration will be very hot and will not be conducive for the lower grades,” he added.

Kumeng said schools like Mongnial, Kreer, Moem and others would participants in events such as marching, flag raising, flag formation and others.

He said it would be a one day celebration and all the events would happen at the Sir Michael Somare Stadium.

Headmasters and organising committee met on Tuesday afternoon at the St Mary’s school ground and discussed the progress of preparations.

