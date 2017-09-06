EU backs human resources development programme

A HUMAN resources development programme, under the Education Department, was funded by the European Union (EU) to help build human resources and infrastructure at lower secondary school level and vocational institutions.

Phase two of the programme was designed to improve access to better quality vocational training for those leaving school after grade 8 and 10, as well as others.

The week-long training which ended on Friday in Lae, involved teachers and instructors from selected schools in the National Capital District, East New Britian, Enga, Eastern Highlands, Morobe and East Sepik. Schools were selected based on merit from the provinces where the project was piloted

They would hopefully see their institutions’ human resources and infrastructure developed in line with the initiative.

Outcomes expected:

New building infrastructures to encourage more students with skills and knowledge;

quality education delivered by lower secondary vocational institutions; and,

Improved management at technical, vocational education training (Tvet) level through increasing corporation and coordination at national and provincial levels and the business community.

Under the programme, about 150 managers of technical, vocational education training institutions will be trained and 10 selected Tvet schools in the six provinces will receive equipment and tools necessary for teaching trade skills.

