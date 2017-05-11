EU to discuss new agreement with PNG

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE European Union will be discussing a new bilateral agreement with PNG next month, according to EU ambassador to PNG Ioannis Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos.

He disclosed this during the EU Day celebration in Port Moresby yesterday. It also marked the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome and the bilateral relationship with PNG.

“We commenced our relationship with the country as a traditional donor, and have continued to be an important development partner,” Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos said.

He said the relationship with PNG had grown far more than that today.

The two countries held their second political dialogue in the country last November.

“A dialogue of equals passing through a wide range of topics, openly, without prejudice. We took stock of achievements, explored opportunities and identified common action, nationally, regionally and at a global level,” he said.

Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos said they were now implementing their joint conclusions.

“The dialogue also paved the way for closer political partnership as we discussed electoral support, implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement, the role of Pacific regional institutions, and the growing role of PNG in the region,” he said.

They also discussed global challenges and relevant synergies.

“The base of our partnership, the Cotonou Agreement, expires early in 2020 and the new agreement has to be given shape in the coming months,” he said.

