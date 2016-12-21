EU funds review

THE European Union has provided K3.7 million to review and amend the Public Finances Management Act (PFM) to eradicate the abuse of public funds in government organisations.

EU ambassador to PNG Ioannis Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos says that EU funded the review of the financial framework to the tune of K3.7 million, aimed at improving the cash forecasting and audit functions, facilitating the roll out of the integrated financial management system at sub-national level and accompanying behavioural change.

“I would like to commend Finance Minister James Marape, his Secretary Ken Ngangan and all associated officials for their work on the amendment to the PFM Act that was approved in August by Parliament and successfully certified on Nov 9. The amendments are expected to be effective as of Jan 1.”

Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos, said the review of the PFM Act, which dated back to 1995, was an essential component of the public finance management reform launched in September last year.

“The PFM reforms are expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of government action and public service delivery and reinforce transparency and accountability of public finances. They are also expected to contribute considerably to the success of the decentralisation process.”

Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos said that he was pleased that the EU was the first development partner to respond to the request for technical assistance from the finance department for the implementation of the reforms, and notably for the review of the financial framework.

“The EU contribution is in the form of capacity building and provision of technical expertise to the finance department,” he said.

