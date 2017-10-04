EU helping teachers train in business

A FIVE-year training programme jointly funded by European Union and the Government is targeting technical and vocational education training (Tvet) teachers.

The training, held in Lae, was based on the Know about Business programme run by the SME Corporation.

The assistant secretary of technical and vocational education training school operations, Asseneth Tugiau, said the programme was aimed at promoting and instilling business values among young people.

She told The National that participants, at the end of training, would develop a business plan to share with students back in their respective institutions.

The business plan would help students to plan their own small businesses through skills and knowledge they acquire while attending Tvet institutions.

Tugiau said this would help to counter growing unemployment and poverty in the country. She said the project started in 2014 and would end in 2020.

