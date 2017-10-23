EU vows K80mil for sanitation, hygiene

The European Union (EU) has committed K80 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to implement and develop the national water sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) policy 2015-2030.

This commitment was made in Port Moresby on Friday at the launch of the 11th EU development fund by the union’s PNG ambassador, Ioannis Giokarakis-Argyropoulos.

He said the union was committed in supporting the Government to increase access to safe, adequate and sustainable water supply, sanitation and improved hygiene practices.

This in line with the WaSH policy.

Unicef representative and officer-in-charge in PNG, Karen Allen, thanked the union for its continuous support in life-saving interventions in water and sanitation.

Allen added that poor WaSH access and facilities were a huge barrier to children in accessing education, particularly adolescent girls, and support from the union would significantly improve health and wellbeing of children.

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru said the Government was grateful for partners such as the union and Unicef.

