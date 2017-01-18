Europe to remain united: Hollande

FRANCE President Francois Hollande says Europe will remain united to address the security and economic challenges faced by the region.

In his final New Year address to the Diplomatic Corp including PNG ambassador Joshua Kalinoe in Paris last Thursday, Hollande noted that political instability in parts of the Middle East and Africa was causing influx of refugees that has the potential to divide the EU and create further security threats through extremism.

He said France, as one of the world’s leading economic and military power, and as well as a permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council, would continue to play its part in addressing these challenges.

Hollande said his wish was to see France assist in reshaping Europe to be a better region, defending its culture and continue the fight against terrorism.

He said France is part of the world and has established good partnership and relations with other countries, including with Pacific countries.

Like this: Like Loading...