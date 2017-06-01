Evangelist calls youths to change

By OGIA MIAMEL

A 24-YEAR-old evangelist from the United Church in Port Moresby is calling on all youths across the country to quit drugs, alcohol and their mobile phones and turn to God to live a long fulfilling life spiritually and physically.

Ezekiel Tuka, who is from a mixed parentage of East New Britain, Central and Miline Bay, dropped out of Grade Eight at St Paul’s Primary School and since then, was involved in criminal activities in the Gerehu suburb.

He consumed homebrew almost every day and was part of a gang involved in the marijuana trade and high profile crimes that involved “top class” citizens.

His spiritual and physical health deteriorated and he was not happy about his life.

One day, his life changed forever when he came to know the Lord Jesus Christ.

He regained a sense of purpose in life and set out on a mission to save youths who have turned away from God and focused on earthly things.

Tuka said because young people were careless about their health during tended to develop health problems and died early before reaching the age of 50.

He said for instance, cigarette packets have health warnings but people still ignored those messages.

Tuka wants to save other youths through his evangelism by spreading the word of God across the country.

“He hopes through sharing his experience he will be able to bring young people back to God.

“I’ve seen my beloved brothers who are not in Christ, they passed away because of marijuana, homebrew and when I came to know the truth I quit,” he said.

“My message to our beloved family in Christ, especially the youths, those in the family, school or if some youths are working, I would like them to put the word of God in front of them or let the word of God control their life.

“Because if there is no God then it’s just corrupt, they will lead a careless life.”

