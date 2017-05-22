Everyone’s duty to keep students out of elections: Kombra

IT is everyone’s responsibility to make sure students are not involved in the election, Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra says.

“The responsibility is with everyone, it goes to the candidates who are standing for election, it comes back to the parents to see that children are focused on school,” he said

Kombra said teachers and students should remain neutral and give general support instead of showing support to a particular candidate and political party as it may result in harm and damage to school properties.

“We have issued instructions already, Teaching Service Commission have issued instructions to teachers – it is their employer and we have issued instructions to schools in terms of teaching and learning,” he said.

“Our advice to everyone is for all schools, teachers and students to be neutral and not to support any party or candidate.

“So that’s the advice we have given them.

“In terms of implementation, we have left it down to the local administration, teachers and principal, they will have to implement it, I cannot go down to every classroom and follow.”

He said the voting period would fall in the second term school holiday and teachers and students who are eligible to vote can vote.

“So all our teachers and students will be free, schools will be open as well so some polling sites will be on school ground so general support to the election is not a problem,” the secretary said.

