Do everything to please God, says surgeon

EVERYTHING that one does in life must always please God who is the source of life and inspiration, a doctor from the Kudjip Nazarene Hospital, in Jiwaka, says.

Dr Jim Radcliffe, in his sermon on Sunday, told members of the Kudjip Nazarene Emmanuel Church to please God in all they do.

“The kind of dress that we put on, the words that come out of our mouths, our thoughts and the condition of our heart must all please God,” he said. Radcliffe said when he performed surgeries on patients, he always wanted to do his best to please God.

He urged Christians that in whatever they did, they should not think of impressing other human beings but to please God only.

He encouraged Christians to do things with prayerful hearts and seek the guidance of the Spirit to do what was right. He said Christians must understand that the sole purpose that God created human beings was for them to praise and worship Him in all they did.

Radcliffe also praised God for increasing human capability to come up with the latest technologies in communications like mobile phones and their applications for internet access.

“I can read you the Bible straight from my mobile phone,” he said.

“Instead of students running to the library, they can search for the book or topic they want on the internet on their phones.”

However, Radcliffe warned that technology must be used positively to obtain positive outcomes.

“Whatever you do on Facebook, WhatsApp, or whatever you search on the internet must please God,” he said.

“Whatever you do in secret must please God. You may hide from the world but you are not hiding from God.”

He reiterated that the God that created the universe and human beings was watching everyone, everywhere, all at once and no one can escape His judgment.

Radcliffe remarked that true and real happiness was found in Jesus and one could have such a life by pleasing God in actions, words and thoughts.

“We must always please God in everything we do because that the reason we were created for.”

