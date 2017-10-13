Evidence found to put policeman on murder trial

By Alphonse Porau

The Waigani Committal Court has found sufficient evidence against a police officer charged with attempted murder three years ago to stand trial in the National Court.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar ruled yesterday that Wilson Muka, from Jiwaka, would be tried after finding enough evidence against him. Muka is to appear in the National Court for listing on Oct 30.

Muka is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of threatening, one count of damaging property and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard that on Oct 19, 2014, at the Games Village police barracks the accused was alleged to have threatened to cause injury to a sergeant engaged with the fraud and anti-corruption directorate with intent to prevent him doing what he was lawfully entitled to do.

The count heard that on the same day and place the accused used threats, physical assault, firing gun shots and intimidations against the sergeant and fraud squad members in order to prevent them serving him and nine others the national court contempt proceedings.

The court heard that on the same day and place the accused tried to kill the sergeant.

The court heard that on same day and place the accused shot and damaged the rear tyre of a Toyota Hilux double cab which was allocated to the fraud and anti-corruption directorate of the Police department.

Bidar told the court that the accused, when question in an interview, said he was on the highway at the time of the allegations.

