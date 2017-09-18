Evidence found to take man charged with rape to trial

A COURT has found sufficient evidence to commit a man charged with sexual penetration to trial in the National Court.

Waigani Committal Court Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar ruled that Joshua Wialu, 22, from Enga, should appear before the National Court for listing on Oct 2.

“The counsel submitted that there was a previous relationship between the accused and the victim and consensual sexual penetration took place,” Bidar said.

“At this stage, the consent cannot be assumed as to whether or not evidence was made up. But the proper venue to test that evidence is in the trial to properly deal with the case.

“In all this circumstances, the court rules that there is sufficient evidence and a reasonable prima facie case made.”

It is alleged that the complainant and the accused were friends during their high school days in Enga.

They met again in Port Moresby last September and exchanged numbers.

On Oct 4, 2016, the accused sent her a message on social media that he wanted to meet up with her.

They met at June Valley in Tokarara.

They later went to Gerehu and ended up in an argument where she was allegedly abused and raped.

Family members reported the matter to the police. Magistrate Bidar remanded Wialu in custody.

