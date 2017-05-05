Ex-Divine Word head gets top job

Former Divine Word University president Fr Jan Czuba has been appointed the new secretary for Higher Education.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced the appointment by the National Executive Council yesterday.

He said Czuba was renowned for his work at DWU in Madang which had educated “tens of thousands of kids through his own personal commitment.”

Czuba takes over the position from Dr David Kavanamur.

“Now we want him to have a national stage to develop and drive so we’ve just appointed him to be the secretary for Higher Education, to drive tertiary education for our children throughout the country,” O’Neill said.

“You will see a renewed passion coming in there.

“We are committed to standing behind him, making sure that we make differences in all the universities, all technical colleges, all our institutions where we want our kids to get the best education possible.”

