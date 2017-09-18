Ex-National Library officials jailed for misappropriating K110,000

TWO former officials of the National Library and Archives in Port Moresby have been jailed for a total of seven years for abuse of office and misappropriating more than K110,000.

A woman, the wife of one of them, was jailed for five years for conspiracy to defraud the State of that amount.

Three years will be deducted from their sentences if they repay the K118,846 they misappropriated.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika on Friday jailed Jacob Hevelawa from East Sepik and Timothy Numara from West Sepik for abuse of office and for misappropriating K118,846. Sir Gibbs said it was a crime they both could have avoided if they had put their minds to what they were doing.

Miriam Hevelawa, Jacob’s wife, from East Sepik, owned the Paja Sisters Limited to which the two men awarded a contract for grass-cutting, landscaping and garbage removal.

Jacob was then the director of the National Library and Archives while Numara was the corporate manager.

They were arrested and charged last January with one count each of abuse of office, dishonestly applying K118,846.30 and conspiracy to defraud the State. The court found that Numara and Jacob had corruptly awarded the contract.

The court was told that Miriam had gone through her husband to secure the contract.

“Unfortunately, they did not put their minds as to whether they maybe a conflict of interest before signing the cleaning contract,” Sir Gibbs said.

Sir Gibbs said the men were abusing the authority of their positions and should have advised Miriam that it would not look good to engage family members in the contract.

Like this: Like Loading...