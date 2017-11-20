Ex-prisoners’ group wants focus on law and order

THE Chairman of the Ex-Prisoners’ Association of Jiwaka is calling on the government to focus more on law and order in the country.

Ps Moses Kerua said law and order was now becoming a serious concern and needed authorities at the national level to address.

“My team travelled to many communities and witnessed that law and order is a real issue in the country.”

He said his association members were former prisoners supported by the Department of Justice and Attorney-General to help maintain law and order in their communities.

Kerua said from the support received from the department, the team focused on educating people to live better lives.

Kerua said through the awareness programmes, he realised that law and order was becoming a setback for people to progress.

“Law and order in the country must become the main concern for the government,” Kerua said.

He said tribal fights, killings and other issues were disturbing families, tribes and communities.

