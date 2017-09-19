Ex-refugees find employment

By MARK HAIHUIE

A TOTAL of 31 former detainees of the Manus regional processing centre are already being employed in the country, according to the Immigration Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA).

Acting Chief Migration Officer Solomon Kantha told The National that the 31 held refugee visas and were subject to PNG laws.

“Individuals who have been determined to be refugees and have pursued settlement in PNG are still considered refugees,” Kantha said.

“These individuals hold a refugee visa and they are entitled to work in PNG.”

“All refugees and non-refugees on Manus or residing elsewhere in PNG are subject to the laws of PNG. Refugees and non-refugees are not immune to the law.

“They are protected by the law in the same way citizens and foreigners are. If they commit an offence, they will be prosecuted.”

Kantha said the authority had completed all refugee status processing in preparation for the closure of the centre next month.

An Australian court recently approved the settlement of $A72 million (K148 million) to the refugees at Manus for human rights infringement.

“Court matters under Australian jurisdiction are a matter for Australia.

“The PNG ICSA has completed all the refugee status processing and the centre will be closing on Oct 31.”

