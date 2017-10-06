Exam choice

BY REBECCA KUKU

STUDENTS in troubled Mendi, Southern Highlands will have three options for the upcoming Grade 10 national examinations, says deputy provincial administrator Michael Ariando.

Ariando said students could:

• Sit for the examinations in their schools if the situation allowed;

• Take examinations in other schools within the province not affected by violence; and

• Withdraw and repeat grade 10 next year.

“The situation in Mendi is still tense and all the business houses and government offices, including the education office, are all closed,” Ariando said.

“However, grade 10 and 12 students of Mendi Secondary and Mongol Secondary are now back in class.”

Ariando said they were leaving the option open for students who wished to withdraw after taking into consideration the disruptions from election-related violence since the general election began.

“Students can withdraw if they choose to do so,” he said.

“The general feeling on the ground is that students and families are gearing up for their exams.”

Ariando thanked the teachers of Mongol Secondary and Mendi Secondary for being in class despite the chaos and violence.

“Education is an important aspect of our community’s life,” he said.

