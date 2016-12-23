Examination performance concerns government

THE drop in academic performance in the Grade 12 examination by secondary schools in East New Britain is a concern for the provincial government.

During the last assembly meeting on Tuesday, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore raised a concern that results from the Education Department had shown that not a single school in ENB was in the top 10 schools that performed well.

Kapavore told the assembly that this was not a good sign and measures must be put in place to address this and ensure that students were seen to be performing academically well.

He said it was not about infrastructure but the need to empower human resources to provide quality education.

Education chairman and Bitapaka LLG president Cosmas Bauk admitted that the provincde dropped from 10th to 11th in provincial rankings.

“I have given instructions to the education adviser to compile a report for the assembly to look for ways to rectify those issues,” he said.

Bauk said the only school that performed well was Kerevat that topped the Grade 12 examinations this year.

He said it was unfortunate that the secondary schools’ results slipped slightly and the education division was looking at the quality aspect of teaching curriculums.

“We are progressing to implement an early child learning programme to address those issues,” Bauk said.

He said improving the quality of education could not be done overnight but he was glad to see that the programme has been captured in next year’s provincial budget.

