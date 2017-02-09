Examine all parties: Kua

SINASINA-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua is urging Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to ensure that the terms of reference (TOR) in the commission of inquiry he promises to set up, scrutinises all land transactions and all parties involved in the Manumanu land grab.

Kua, in a statement said: “The key to a successful COl is the scope of the TOR which under the act is prepared by the Prime Minister. Any limitation in the scope will instantly place restrictions on what is covered in the inquiry.”

“At a glimpse, there appears to be many parties involved in this arrangement from government departments, statutory bodies to private companies. All these players must come under the microscope if Prime Minister O’Neill is serious about getting to the bottom of how these deals came about,” he said.

“Therefore as the minister responsible for the setting up of the Commission of Inquiry, he must assure PNG that at the outset he will include for scrutiny all those involved in the process beginning with the Defence Force itself; the Manumanu and Gabadi landowners; the board of Kumul Consolidated Holdings Ltd; the Registrar of Companies; Valuer General; Registrar of Titles and the Internal Revenue Commission.

“The TOR must look into the claims of possible conflicts of interest and disclosure of such interests by the private companies and their officials involved in the transactions and the disbursement of the proceeds of sale.”

Like this: Like Loading...