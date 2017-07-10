Examiners urged to consult research body

MEDICAL researchers who wish to access quality information on any health issues such as vector-borne diseases are advised to consult the Institution of Medical Research for assistance.

IMR’s Dr Angela Kelly said the institution looked at ways to improve the health of the people in PNG.

“The IMR research targets malaria, pneumonia, filariasis, respiratory disease, sexual health, malnutrition and many more,” she said.

She said this could be a great reference for researchers because the study taken not only concentrated on one health issue but several which affected the lives of individuals.

“The major areas that we look at to improve lives is the clinical trial of new drugs for malaria and filariasis, malaria vaccine discovery, effects of long lasting insecticides treated bed nets and monitoring of drug resistance,” she said.

The research is divided into infection and immunity, vector-borne diseases, population health and demography, sexual and reproductive health and environment and emerging diseases.

She said the team had also conducted in-depth studies of plasmodium vivax, one of the four malaria parasites, plus clinical trials on the prevention of malaria in infants and pregnant women.

