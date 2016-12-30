Excavator to help build new road

PEOPLE from six council wards in Southern Highlands will sell their livestock and food crops to raise money to buy fuel for an excavator.

The excavator will be used to build a 10-kilometre road leading to their villages.

Community leader Charles Andaiyo surprised the people on Thursday at Parita market in the Poroma LLG, Nipa-Kutubu district and presented keys for the excavator and K5000 for fuel.

“We cannot wait for the Government to do everything for us. We have to help each other, cooperate and participate in doing something that will benefit us,” Andaiyo told the crowd.

