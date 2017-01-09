Excited to head back to school

BENEDICT Murray, 10, says he is excited to return to school for the 2017 academic year.

Murray and his mother were at Tango to buy his stationery.

He will be in Grade Five at the St Joseph International Catholic College.

“I expect 2017 to be a very challenging year for me as we will be drawing up our year plan and sharing our thoughts in school,” Murray said.

“But mostly it will be fun. I am very excited and really looking forward to seeing my friends.”

Also shopping at Tango was siblings Carol, Lydia and Michael Gideon from Morobe who live at Gordon.

They were buying uniforms and stationery with dad Ambrose Gideon.

They are all very excited about the new school year and could not wait to see their friends.

Carol is in Grade 6, Lydia in 5 and Michael in Grade 2 at the Wardstrip Demonstration Primary School.

Manager for Tango Christina Manalili said there were a variety of stationery, bags, shoes and uniforms for different schools in NCD and other centres.

Like this: Like Loading...