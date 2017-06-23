Excitement in store in city hockey

THERE is more excitement in store in Port Moresby men’s hockey competition when Bismarck Gold and Green this weekend.

Bismarck Gold, a team with a close association with Bismarck Green face off in the opening match at Sir John Guise Hockey Pavillion tomorrow.

On Sunday, Sunam Gold take on Sunam Black in a match that is expected to be intense.

As the season enters round 11 this weekend, teams are now looking to consolidate their positions before the finals next month.

Competition leaders, Sunam Gold, should have no problem beating Sunam Black in the midday game.

The Gold team has some of the best players in Port Moresby hockey in Kawaten Pokiap, Thomas Kisokau, Andrew Potuan, Joachim Potuan and Joseph Potuan and captain Molean Powaseu.

Centre half Thomas Kisokau has been in good form with his stick and that will certainly give the Blacks a hard time on Sunday.

The Blacks are an unknown quantity but they are no push overs.

The main match on Sunday should be a thriller as third-placed Bladez take on the second-placed United.

United have the competition’s leading goal scorer Keith Raoma and his brother, Andrew and Mark Solien at the helm.

They are going to give United a good run for their money.

Key player Hussein Lowah will play a major role to ensure they beat United on Sunday.

Bismark Gold should beat Bismark Green while Seagulls are expected to upset Wanderers in tomorrow’s fixtures.

In the women’s matches, competition leaders Sunam should be too good for United tomorrow while Golden Eagles should soar over MVP on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...