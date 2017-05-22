Excuses not good enough

THIS is an open letter to the management of PNG Power Ltd in Hohola Head Office Port Moresby to immediately investigate why PNG Power Wewak District is using delay excuses to stop the Ularina Rural Electrification project in Wewak – East Sepik almost two years now – Sepik 2015 – Mar 2017.

Wewak Rural KKG President Francis Hevu paid K20,000 for the completion of the project in 2016 and we now into the National Elections so can PNG Power explain the situation to us?

I have a small business operation and I am loosing time, clients and money so I will file legal proceedings against PNG Power for loss of Business.

I am calling PNG Power Director for Rural Electrification Clement Bonny and PPL General Manager for asset development Obed Batia to investigate this negligence or we go to court.

John Kriosaki LLB3

Wewak ESP

