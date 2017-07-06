We have to exercise our Christain beliefs

I WRITE in regards to an article in The National (Page 41), July 3 about a unique candidate who ran this election.

As a matter of fact, you (this individual) have the eye of an eagle as well as we who correspond with your opinions.

This is history and a bench mark set for politics too.

It’s about time we look at the brighter side of life other than dwell in the sinful nature of this world.

We cannot point fingers at one another, but let the law and respective authorities deal with offenders and decide their fate.

We have to exercise our Christian beliefs and faith and bring everything to God in prayer before counting and declaration.

Ark Angel

Goroka

