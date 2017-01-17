Existing transport regulations need enforcement

EXISTING regulations on the transport sector are adequate with the need for effective enforcement, according to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission.

Acting chief executive Avi Hubert said this had been recommended in the commission’s final report for PMV (public motor vehicle) and Taxi Services Industry as being a positive reform of transport services.

“There are good laws governing the transport sector but unfortunately some people continue to disregard these laws,” Hubert said.

“Enforcement and prosecution by relevant agencies serves only a small part in resolving the issue unless PMV operators voluntarily change their behavior and conduct, or are strictly required to do so by all relevant regulatory agencies.

“In the ICCC’s final report for the PMV and Taxi Services Industry, the ICCC suggested that there is a need to establish a specific regulator for the PMV and taxi industry, either within the RTA or through a separate body.

“Furthermore, the ICCC also suggested that a government body, such as the NCDC (in the case of Port Moresby), or some other entity provide joint PMV and taxi services using either existing PMVs or larger vehicles, on selected key routes as a trial to assess whether a the joint-venture arrangement can be an important catalyst for positively influencing change in the PMV and taxi industry.” He said the Road Transport Authority’s initiative to establish an umbrella company for transport operators in NCD was needed for regulation of the sector.

“The proposal by RTA to have an umbrella company in place is sound and must be backed by a systematic programme of collective enforcement of the governing rules and regulations by all relevant stakeholder. Otherwise there will not be any real tangible change and benefit to consumers.”

