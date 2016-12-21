Expansion tops year for centre

By ISAAC LIRI

HIGH Performance Sport Papua New Guinea saw 2016 as a successful year in setting up structures and moving forward, according to director Aaron Alsop.

He said the transition from the PNG Olympic Committee to the PNG Sports Foundation after the 2015 Pacific Games was challenging, however maintaining the quality of services to sporting federations was delivered through the support from the Government.

“Obviously the big move for us was to expand our services fulltime to Lae in the Mamose region, it was something we wanted to do leading into the 2015 Pacific Games but we had challenges so we managed to do that after the Games,” Alsop said.

“PNGSF chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr supported the concept of replicating what we had here in Port Moresby for other regions to get access was the way forward,” he said.

Some of the other areas of services that came about this year was the performance enhancement of athletes, whole lifestyle performance, personal development, leadership and athlete career education.

Alsop said the leadership programme held on the Gold Coast in October was an example of developing athlete ambassadors, which was one of HPSPNG’s targets.

He said that the inclusion of the coach performance manager Suluet Tarasomo helped facilitate services provided to coaches.

“I think that coaching enhancement was important, and to be honest, we have got a lot of work to do in that area,” Alsop said.

“Our athletes are now exceeding expectations, and what we call our tactical and technical development of coaches has got to get better, and that is why we are partnering with the national federations to bring forward that sport-specific expertise,” he said.

Heading into 2017, Alsop said there would be more enhancement programmes taking place as they had already created the structures.

