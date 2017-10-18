Expat to appear in court over theft charges

THE Waigani Committal Court is expected to make a ruling next week on the case of foreigner who allegedly stole properties belonging to another person about 15 years ago.

Stuart Fancy, 58, from London, England, was alleged to have stolen two generators and a trailer worth K500,000 belonging to the complainant between 2002 and 2003 from a yard.

He is facing one count of stealing.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar adjourned the case to Oct 19 when he is expected a ruling after hearing the submissions filed by Fancy’s lawyer.

The lawyer argued that:

The proceeding before the court was conducted without jurisdiction;

the charge was too general and ambiguous by inserting “other equipment” which Fancy does not know what they were referred to in the charge;

the evidence of the complainant and six policemen were based on hearsay and did not identify Fancy as the alleged thief;

the evidence of the complainant fell short of identifying who the owner of the equipment were; and,

the co-accused cannot be called as a State witness because both have been charged with the offence.

Police alleged that between 2002 and 2003, K500,000 worth of equipment were removed from the Kina Security yard.

