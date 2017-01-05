Expat injured in attack

By JAMES GUMUNO

A CHINESE man was airlifted to Port Moresby and admitted to the Pacific International Hospital after being attacked by a local co-worker on the Mendi-Tambul road in the Southern highlands last Wednesday.

Police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papato told The National yesterday from Mendi that the man was employed by the Covec Construction Company which was working on the K500 million road upgrading and sealing.

Papato said for some unknown reason, a local employed as casual with the company, attacked the man He said the Chinese man was seriously injured and airlifted to Port Moresby. He is still in the hospital.

“We do not know the reason behind the attack because the victim is in the hospital and the suspect is still at large,” he said.

Papato said the suspect was known to the police and community and would soon be arrested.

He appealed to the locals employed by the construction company to respect Chinese nationals working with them. He said the Mendi-Tambul road upgrading and sealing was a big impact project funded by the Asian Development Bank and he did not want any trouble that would affect the progress of work.

Papato said soldiers and policemen were providing security on site to ensure there were no more disturbances.

He said the incident last Wednesday was an isolated case and happened when the soldiers or the PNGDF and police officers were not around.

