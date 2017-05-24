We expect more good results: Haggai

By NICHOLAS SIREO

BUANG FC coach Gideon Haggai was impressed after his men displayed a much-improved performance to draw 1-1 against Huawei PS United in round three of National Soccer League in Lae last weekend.

PS United scored early in the match through Russel Kabaka but Buang put up a strong performance in the second-half, equalising with a late goal by Terence Nabalu in the NSL double header at the PNGFA soccer academy at 11-Mile.

“My men never gave up. They defended well and were able to score in the dying minutes. We still have room for improvement and I am confident that my boys will produce some favourable results in the coming weeks,” Haggai said.

He told The National their round two defeat at the hands of reigning premiers Lae City Dwellers was a stepping stone.

“We were beaten 6-0 by LCD so we tried to capitalise on that.”

“This week PS United gave us a good challenge but my men had prepared themselves well, played according to our game plan and the results speak for themselves.”

