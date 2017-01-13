The country should be expecting heavier rainfall between this month and next month, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasting and Warning Centre assistant director, Jimmy Gomoga said the rainfall currently experienced was normal at this time of the year and expected to be peak around this time.

“January and February is when our wet season really peaks and about this time we expect more rain so what we have been experiencing is normal and people should be expecting more rain,” Gomoga told The National. He added that the peak season was expected to be accompanied by tropical cyclones and wind surges in places such as Milne Bay, Northern, Central, Gulf and parts of Western.

Meanwhile, Gomoga said the Highlands and Port Moresby were expected to experience heavier rainfalls towards the weekends.

He said the Highlands in particular was expected to experience daily rainfall of about 74-76mm based on the standard measurement of 10mm of rainfall every three hours for the region.

Gomoga confirmed that heavy rainfall in the region had caused landslides in some parts of the region as well as nearby provinces such as Morobe.

He said heavy rainfalls were expected to continue in the region and nationwide and warned people, particularly in areas of deforestation to beware of landslides.

“At the moment there will be quite heavier falls so we are just warning people to look out for landslides that may continue in the highlands and especially those areas where there is deforestation,” Gomoga said.

