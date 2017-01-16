Expect more rain: Weather office

THE weekend was wet for Port Moresby and northern parts of the country, the Forecasting and Warning Centre of the National Weather Office confirmed yesterday.

Forecasting and warning Centre meteorologist/forecaster Perly Haruku said rain was likely to continue throughout the week.

He said the rain would move down to Southern parts of the country because of the current north west monsoon (rainy season).

“Because we are having north westerly (winds), whatever that has been happening in the north is moving down towards the southern part, so currently we have some southern parts of the country also experiencing rain.

“We have our moisture and humidity at 80 per cent so that gives us high chances of rain with the convergence taking place and with the moisture present at the moment we should experience rain throughout the week,” Haruku told The National.

He said this time of the year was the monsoon season which usually started in November and ended in late April leading into May.

“The monsoon seasons usually falls at this time of the year which starts from Nov that is when we have winds switching from south easterly trades to north westerly so when the north westerly comes in it brings moisture from South East Asia region so that brings a lot of rain in towards PNG.

“We have convergence taking place at the moment, we have a trough just south of the country which is contributing to the convergence taking place and which in turn is giving us rain.

“People are advise to keep watch for more weather reports.”

Meanwhile, Haruku added that Port Moresby alone received an average amount of five millimeters of rainfall during last weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...