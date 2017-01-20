Expensive exercise to repair roads, Wereh says

It will cost the Government K8 billion to K10 billion to repair and maintain the country’s entire road network, money that it does not have right now, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh says.

He said the current government had spent “well over K3 billion” for road repair and maintenance over the last five years but the “huge maintenance backlog” was well beyond this.

Wereh revealed these figures in an interview with The National last Friday on deteriorating road conditions throughout the country, with the onset of heavy rain.

“We need to address the maintenance and upgrading of 30,000km of national, provincial and district roads, which will cost K8 billion to K10 billion,” he said.

“Where do we get this money?

“We’ve got to be realistic.

“This is the money that is needed to maintain and upgrade all national, provincial and district roads to acceptable standards.

“If we continue to maintain, at the current level of funding, roads will reach unmanageable conditions.

“If you fix one section there, you can’t fix the other section, so it will go from bad to worse until you get to a stage where things become unmanageable.

“Government has to commit itself to a fixed programme for five to 10 years, through leadership and commitment.

“Start putting money down.

“Maybe get a development loan, on concessional rates, to rebuild critical sections of our important highways throughout the country and commit it on a long term programme to see tangible improvements.”

Wereh said despite the large sum of money spent on roads over the last five years, “there’s still a lot to be done”.

“We still need to make greater efforts.

“It may seem we have not done a lot but in this term if you take stock of the number of bridges we have replaced, the number of city and town roads we have improved, even the main highways, that’s an important start to move forward.

“We must build on from what we have done but commitment to continue is the key.”

